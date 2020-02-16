Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 21,911.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 638,271 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1,438.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $143,801,000 after purchasing an additional 571,420 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 54.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $176,143,000 after buying an additional 358,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,880,071,000 after buying an additional 342,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 32.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,152,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $200,555,000 after buying an additional 284,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $19.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.79. The company had a trading volume of 26,048,093 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.95 and a 200 day moving average of $204.14. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $294.97.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.18.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $2,634,175.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424 in the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.