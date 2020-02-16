Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,586,748,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in BlackRock by 32.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,982,000 after acquiring an additional 63,063 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,445,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in BlackRock by 68.1% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 115,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,489,000 after acquiring an additional 46,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golub Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 828.8% in the third quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 49,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,900,000 after purchasing an additional 43,851 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $585.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.33.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $2.61 on Friday, hitting $565.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,387 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $527.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $403.54 and a 1 year high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total transaction of $713,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,081 shares of company stock valued at $33,360,947. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

