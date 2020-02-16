Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 300 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 16,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 44,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 276,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,577,000 after purchasing an additional 25,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.46. 6,627,562 shares of the stock traded hands. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.