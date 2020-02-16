Pinkcoin Trading Up 56.5% Over Last 7 Days (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $829.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 56.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.85 or 0.01228188 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00018251 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005380 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000820 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 440,731,524 coins and its circulating supply is 415,471,088 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

