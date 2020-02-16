Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.50

Shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and traded as low as $12.41. Pimco Municipal Income Fund III shares last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 52,258 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 33.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 19,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile (NYSE:PMX)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

