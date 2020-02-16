Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.50

Shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and traded as low as $12.41. Pimco Municipal Income Fund III shares last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 52,258 shares.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%.
Pimco Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile (NYSE:PMX)
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.