Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Lowered by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,836 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 0.6% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $37,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

PM stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $88.50. 3,348,554 shares of the company were exchanged. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.91.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.