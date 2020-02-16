PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

PDRDY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday.

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.00. The stock had a trading volume of 66,203 shares. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a one year low of $33.73 and a one year high of $39.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.22.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

