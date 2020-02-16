Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Update

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 6,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Perma-Pipe International by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 417,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 74,857 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 45,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPIH stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.90. 17,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98. Perma-Pipe International has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.46 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Perma-Pipe International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

