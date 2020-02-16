Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the January 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Perficient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.47. Perficient has a 12 month low of $26.29 and a 12 month high of $52.95.

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $343,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,732.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $713,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,503,705.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,930. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 126.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,106 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 21,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Perficient by 192.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,285 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 158,688 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Perficient by 187.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Perficient by 3.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 233,293 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Perficient by 1,766.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

