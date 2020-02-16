Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,437,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,022,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after acquiring an additional 37,231 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 371,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,797,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,491 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 54,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 36,073 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,981,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,072,703. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

