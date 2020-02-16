Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,262 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,262 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,381 shares of company stock worth $1,712,265 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.27. The company had a trading volume of 13,405,451 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.28. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

