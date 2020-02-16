Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000. The Coca-Cola makes up 1.7% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 253,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 144,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 31,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.28.

KO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.95. 9,965,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.64. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $60.07.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

