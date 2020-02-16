Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,461,802,000 after buying an additional 614,433 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,178,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,708,324,000 after buying an additional 539,880 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089,007 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,202,086,000 after acquiring an additional 35,598 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $729,412,000 after acquiring an additional 437,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $298.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,485,560 shares. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $305.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.43.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

