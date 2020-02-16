Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Invests $475,000 in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,590 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 26.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,971,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,227 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,691,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,927 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Square by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,137,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,380,000 after purchasing an additional 620,149 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP grew its position in shares of Square by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 2,211,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,358,000 after purchasing an additional 571,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 7,075.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 420,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,034,000 after purchasing an additional 414,380 shares during the period. 57.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 404,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,895,800.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $5,264,300.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,884 shares of company stock worth $10,309,761 over the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Square to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Square from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Square from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.45.

Shares of SQ traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,070,195 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.62. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.41 and a 1-year high of $83.20.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

