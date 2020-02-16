Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,866 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,593,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,503 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.68. 1,930,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,129. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $72.82 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.