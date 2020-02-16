Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,424,000 after buying an additional 63,180 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $382.08. 536,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,936. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $328.72 and a 52 week high of $383.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.46.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

