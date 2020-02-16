Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

PUB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $103,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,674 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $105,296.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,459 over the last 90 days. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.88. 14,700 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average is $28.72. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $31.34.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Peoples Utah Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

