PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

Several analysts have commented on PFSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

In other news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $573,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $167,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,116 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 36,108 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 51,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,036 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $21,755,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 95,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

PFSI traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $35.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,205 shares. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $39.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.74.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $490.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.75 million. Analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

