PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.14.
Several analysts have commented on PFSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.
In other news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $573,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $167,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,116 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.
PFSI traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $35.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,205 shares. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $39.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.74.
PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $490.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.75 million. Analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.
About PennyMac Financial Services
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.
