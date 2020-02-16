Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.12% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEI. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 3rd quarter worth $6,142,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,790,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,357,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,532,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 92,959 shares during the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEI stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

