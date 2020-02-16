Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,039 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,590,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 430.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after buying an additional 293,252 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 492,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after buying an additional 263,078 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 30.3% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after purchasing an additional 239,962 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at $4,087,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

PENN stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $38.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

