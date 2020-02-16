PENG Reaches Market Cap of $141,048.00 (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One PENG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, PENG has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. PENG has a total market cap of $141,048.00 and approximately $1,439.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PENG alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.68 or 0.03153163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00245434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00043950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00152335 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PENG Coin Profile

PENG’s total supply is 10,195,760,861 coins and its circulating supply is 7,113,907,263 coins. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io

PENG Coin Trading

PENG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PENG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PENG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.