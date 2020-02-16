Pendal Group Ltd Sells 9,231 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,231 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,012,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,774,000 after purchasing an additional 22,007 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 172,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 946,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,128,000 after purchasing an additional 79,964 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.47.

MDLZ traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.68. 4,959,008 shares of the stock were exchanged. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $59.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

