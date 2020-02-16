Pendal Group Ltd Sells 1,423 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after buying an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 11,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after buying an additional 1,387,127 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,218,000 after buying an additional 990,819 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $112,240,000. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.08. 5,148,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $105.40 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.62.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.