Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in BP were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its position in shares of BP by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 28,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,701 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,787 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.00. 8,800,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average of $37.82. BP plc has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BP plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BP shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

