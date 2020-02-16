Pendal Group Ltd Raises Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,846 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in United Rentals by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 778.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on URI. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $3.22 on Friday, hitting $156.86. 601,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.23 and its 200 day moving average is $138.96. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.90 and a 1-year high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

