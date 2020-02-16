Pendal Group Ltd Has $872,000 Position in VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIF)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIF) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.72% of VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter.

SCIF remained flat at $$34.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. 55,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,469. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average of $32.77. VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $44.68.

Market Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors India Small-Cap Index (the India Small-Cap Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are headquartered in India or that generate the majority of their revenues in India.

