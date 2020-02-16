Pendal Group Ltd Buys Shares of 1,921 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,921 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 21,911.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 638,271 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1,438.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $143,801,000 after acquiring an additional 571,420 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 54.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $176,143,000 after acquiring an additional 358,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,880,071,000 after acquiring an additional 342,849 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 32.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,152,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $200,555,000 after acquiring an additional 284,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.18.
NVDA traded up $19.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $289.79. The stock had a trading volume of 26,048,093 shares. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $294.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.14.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.
