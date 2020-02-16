Pendal Group Ltd Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ BKNG traded up $31.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,990.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,194 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,994.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,965.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,640.54 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00.
Booking Profile
Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.
