Pendal Group Ltd Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $31.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,990.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,194 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,994.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,965.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,640.54 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,127.63.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

