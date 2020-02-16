Pembridge Resources (LON:PERE) Trading Down 4%

Pembridge Resources PLC (LON:PERE) shares were down 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16), approximately 211,491 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 216,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.16).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68.

Pembridge Resources Company Profile (LON:PERE)

Pembridge Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of base and precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and PGMs. The company was formerly known as China Africa Resources plc and changed its name to Pembridge Resources plc in April 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

