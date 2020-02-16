PDS Planning Inc Purchases 5,015 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 2.2% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $53.59 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $47.32 and a 12-month high of $54.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.71 and its 200-day moving average is $51.51.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

