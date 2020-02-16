PDS Planning Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

PDS Planning Inc reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,709 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Facebook by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. TRB Advisors LP raised its stake in Facebook by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 40,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda raised its stake in Facebook by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 39,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,531 shares of company stock worth $16,696,656. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $214.18 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.28 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

