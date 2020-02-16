PDS Planning Inc Boosts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 815.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,248,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

PSX stock opened at $89.47 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $80.24 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.74.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

