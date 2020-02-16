Paypal’s (PYPL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $135.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Paypal from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.03.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $122.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.50 and a 200 day moving average of $107.61. Paypal has a 1 year low of $93.98 and a 1 year high of $123.00.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,782.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,719 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,501. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.