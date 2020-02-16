Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Paypal by 5.5% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in Paypal by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gardiner Nancy B grew its position in Paypal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Paypal by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.03.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at $44,197,888.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,719 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,501. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $122.99 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $93.98 and a 52 week high of $123.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.61.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

