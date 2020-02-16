Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Short Interest Down 6.3% in January

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,820,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 13,680,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In related news, Director Ron Brokmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at $207,760.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $95,234,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $9,355,000. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $946,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 556,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 158,918 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,813,000. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Parsley Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.46.

PE stock remained flat at $$16.76 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,639,189 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92. Parsley Energy has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $22.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

