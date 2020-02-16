Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) Receives C$7.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.41.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Laurentian lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

In other news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.39, for a total transaction of C$739,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,149,988 shares in the company, valued at C$8,498,411.32.

Shares of TSE:POU traded down C$0.16 on Monday, hitting C$5.19. 425,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,933. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$4.91 and a 12 month high of C$9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

