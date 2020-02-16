Paradise (OTCMKTS:PARF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Paradise, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARF)’s share price dropped 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.30 and last traded at $26.30, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average of $30.10.

About Paradise (OTCMKTS:PARF)

Paradise, Inc produces and sells candied fruit and molded plastics in the United States. The company's Candied Fruit segment produces and sells candied fruit, a basic fruitcake ingredient, to manufacturing bakers, institutional users, and retailers; and processes and sells frozen strawberry products to commercial and institutional users, such as preservers, dairies, drink manufacturers, etc.

