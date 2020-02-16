Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price raised by Mizuho from to in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $265.09.

NYSE:PANW opened at $247.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.59. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $192.17 and a fifty-two week high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.34 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $503,128.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,143,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,562 shares of company stock valued at $11,132,020 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 322.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

