Palladium Partners LLC Has $213,000 Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $164.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.16. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $168.96.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

