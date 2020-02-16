Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Pacific Biosciences of California posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Biosciences of California.

PACB has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 6,953,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,742,000 after purchasing an additional 85,650 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 5,372,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,723,000 after purchasing an additional 989,998 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 4,718,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,255,000 after purchasing an additional 128,814 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,737,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,208,000 after purchasing an additional 273,897 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,241,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after purchasing an additional 259,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

