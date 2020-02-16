Oxbow Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,351 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,052.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 103.6% in the third quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,620,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $341,526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 69.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,169,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $412,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $294,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,928.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $139.54 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.95 and a 200 day moving average of $139.51.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

