Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Short Interest Up 6.7% in January

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,460,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 10,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 19.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.15.

OMI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.69. 639,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,674. The company has a market cap of $418.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $8.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,559.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 169,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 159,338 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

