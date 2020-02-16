Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 213.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,653 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Selective Insurance Group worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SIGI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

SIGI opened at $69.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.90 and a 200-day moving average of $71.40. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $62.16 and a 52-week high of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.70 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.91%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

