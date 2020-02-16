Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 6,451 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of FTI Consulting worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in FTI Consulting by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $558,450.00. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FCN shares. ValuEngine raised FTI Consulting from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $126.41 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $126.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.55.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.