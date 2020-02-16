Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.66

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.66 and traded as low as $0.54. Opsens shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 147,650 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66.

About Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF)

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. It primarily focuses on the measure of FFR in interventional cardiology.

