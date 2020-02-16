Oppenheimer Raises XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $106.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of XPO Logistics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.75.

NYSE XPO opened at $95.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.45. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $96.26.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total transaction of $12,573,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 227.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 129.8% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 15,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 269.2% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $3,394,000.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

