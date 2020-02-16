Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opera Limited provides web browsers, Opera News, an AI-driven content discovery platform. Opera Limited is based in OSLO, Norway. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OPRA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Opera from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Opera from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Opera from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Opera has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.44.

NASDAQ:OPRA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.88. 242,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Opera has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $93.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Opera will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Opera by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Opera during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Opera by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 148,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 37,877 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Opera during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Opera during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. 10.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

