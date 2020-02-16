Open Platform Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Open Platform has a total market cap of $813,584.00 and $2,679.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Open Platform has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Open Platform token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.87 or 0.03182593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00248298 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00044165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00156879 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Open Platform Token Profile

Open Platform’s genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

