OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Raised to $52.00 at Citigroup

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

OMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Northland Securities started coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded OneMain from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $49.00 price target on OneMain and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.08.

OMF stock opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.26. OneMain has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $48.84.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OneMain will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.83 per share. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

