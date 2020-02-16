Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Cfra downgraded Omnicom Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.17.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $78.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.29. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.